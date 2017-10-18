Stolen credit card used for fast food in Blountville

According to the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office, last week the victim reported her Eastman Credit Union credit card was missing. She said it had been taken from her purse — which in turn, had been left inside her unlocked vehicle.

Since that time, the card has reportedly been used at Hardee's and Pal's, both located directly across from the Sheriff's Office on Blountville Boulevard, along with the Scotchman on Highway 126. Police say the fraudulent purchases are typically made early in the morning or late at night, with the suspect driving a white Toyota Tundra.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office at (423) 279-7500.