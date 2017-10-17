Rumble in Kingsport restaurant results in arrests

Hawkins County Sheriff's Office

Oct. 9

Police in Surgoinsville clocked a pickup at nearly 100 mph on Highway 11-W, while a deputy farther down the road observed him traveling at 85. In a subsequent stop, the driver blamed the speeding on his brakes not working, thus he "couldn't' slow down." A police report made no note of faulty equipment, but said he was arrested for speeding, driving on revoked, having no insurance and violation of registration. A small amount of marijuana in his pocket also netted a possession charge, while a female passenger had a pot pipe. She was released on a paraphernalia citation.

Oct. 12

A Rogersville woman named two people who she suspected of breaking into a building, as she had recently given them eviction notices. Only two items were reportedly stolen: ice tea and bologna.

Kingsport Police Department

Oct. 7

An officer responded to Lynn Garden Drive to investigate a man "screaming for help." He was located in the lobby of a motel and under the influence of an unknown narcotic, while also claiming that a man and woman had pushed him into a creek. After the assault, according to his account, they stole his wallet and keys and fled in his car. EMS transported him to the hospital. Meanwhile, in the parking lot police located his vehicle, and his wallet and keys were lying inside in plain view. An officer visited the hospital to question him further, but he had already left "against medical advice." A search of the area failed to locate him.

Oct. 10

On East Stone Drive, a motorist attempted to make a U-turn and crossed into oncoming traffic, causing him to be T-boned by another vehicle. Three passengers in the other car were transported to a hospital for injuries, while the at-fault driver admitted to drinking and taking "some sort of unknown pill that started with an A." He was arrested on several charges, including three counts of reckless endangerment and DUI.

Oct. 11

A woman claimed that while she and her mother were eating at a city restaurant on the previous day, an employee walked by their table "with his penis partially out of his pants." She wanted a report on file so her attorney could "follow up with civil action."

Oct. 13

When police were called to the Waffle House on East Stone Drive, they found two men "actively fighting on the ground inside the business." Once the pair were separated, one was found to be intoxicated and began "yelling and screaming" while taken outside. He was arrested for public intoxication and disorderly conduct, while the other combatant was also jailed on a charge of the latter. No motive for the incident is listed in a report.

Oct. 15

Police responded to Walmart on West Stone Drive due to a man "causing a disturbance and making threats towards employees." According to a manager, as a cashier was trying to "correct a problem with a coupon," the suspect started calling him a racist — while also boasting, "I'll (expletive) you up." When approached by police and informed that he was banned from the store, he accused an officer of being a "racist cop" and refused to provide information on his identity. He was temporarily handcuffed and his wallet was retrieved from pocket. After documenting his name, he was told to leave and warned he would be arrested for trespassing if he returned.