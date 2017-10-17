Photos: Pound police report 'frightening' haul from search warrant

The Pound P.D. reports the search warrant was executed on the residence of 10745 Right Fork Road at the conclusion of a lengthy criminal investigation. The warrant was conducted along with the Virginia State Police Tactical/SWAT Team and the Southwest Virginia Drug Task Force.

The Pound P.D. said the warrant was issued to investigate suspected illicit drug activity including methamphetamine or other controlled substances.

The Pound P.D. said the case remains under investigation and charges are pending, but did not identify potential suspects other than listing items seized from a female suspect pursuant to the search warrant including a razor blade, glass pipe, and pills suspected to be a variety of controlled substances.

Some of the items in the horde of items seized from the residence include substances suspected to be black tar heroin, crystal meth, LSD, hallinogenic mushrooms, marijuana and a range of other controlled substances, and illegal firearms. The Pound P.D. provided a three-and-a-half page list of seized items.