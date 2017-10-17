Longtime meth dealer nabbed in Church Hill undercover sting

Nicholas Keith Goad, 23, 218 Beechnut Hills, Church Hill, was arraigned Monday in Hawkins County Sessions Court on charges of delivery of meth and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Friday afternoon Church Hill Police Department Detective Ethan Mays arranged a controlled met purchase between Goad and an undercover officer (UC).

Around 2:15 p.m. the UC reportedly met Goad at the apartment complex at 914 Holliston Mills Rd., where Goad allegedly sold the UC five grams of crystal meth for $460.

"During the meeting, myself along with additional narcotics agents and members of the HCSO Tactical Team, were staged in various locations and listening to the deal take place through a concealed audio device being utilized by (the UC)," Mays stated in his report. "Upon completion of the transaction, all Law Enforcement units moved in on the target vehicle and stopped it inside the apartment complex parking lot. All four subjects were detained and Nicholas Goad was transported to the Church Hill Police Department for further questioning."

Goad allegedly admitted to selling meth to the UC, and that he owned another 16 packets of meth weighting a total of eight grams found in the vehicle in a bogus Rockstar energy drink can with a false top.

He also allegedly stated that his companions didn't know about the deal and had only given him a ride

Goad was also allegedly sitting on a set of digital scales when he was arrested, and police also located several empty baggies, syringes, and cut straws.

"He also stated that he had been selling meth for approximately six years and estimated that he had sold in excess of fifty ounces during that time," Mays added.

Fifty onces of meth would have a street value of approximately $140,000.

Two occupants of the vehicle Goad was riding in were released without charges.

The fourth occupant, Matthew Lee Miller, 23, 829 Myrtle St., Kingsport, was charged with simple possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

As of Tuesday Goad was being held in the Hawkins County Jail without bond, and no new court date had been scheduled.