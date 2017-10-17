KPD warns public of Chinese training notes

According to press releases from the Kingsport Police Department, the latter incident occurred Oct. 6 at CVS on West Stone Drive. At the checkout counter, a white woman attempted to pay for $23 in merchandise by handing the cashier a $50 bill.

Police say the bill provided was a note used for training in China and was clearly marked with Chinese writing. Attempting to pass it as legitimate U.S. currency is a felony charge of criminal simulation. When the clerk told the woman that the bill could not be accepted, the suspect allegedly demanded that the transaction be completed and that she receive her $27 in change.

According to police, the woman then grabbed her goods and left the store, netting an additional charge of theft. The suspect was recorded by surveillance equipment and reportedly accompanied by a black girl that appeared to be between 6 and 8 years old.

The KPD also provided a photo of the Chinese training note that was used. They ask that the public familiarize themselves with the bill and remember that it is not legal U.S. tender. Anyone attempting to pass it as such should be reported to police.

The other incident occurred Oct. 8 at the Fort Henry Mall. While a teenager was working at an unspecified store, her wallet was swiped out of her purse.

Shortly thereafter, the victim's debit card was allegedly used for fraudulent purchases at Walmart on West Stone Drive. Two people suspected of making the transactions were photographed at the store.

Anyone with information on any of the three suspects pictured or either of the incidents is asked to contact the Kingsport Police Department. The Criminal Investigations Division can be reached at (423) 229-9429, while Central Dispatch can be dialed at (423) 246-9111.