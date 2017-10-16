'A coward with a gun' — Woman fights to keep daughter's killer in prison

When Connie Reasor began work as a special education teacher in Wise County, Alma said her daughter insisted on paying her parents room and board. Connie would leave a check on the family's telephone table for her mother to find. Her mother always put the money in her daughter's Christmas Club account.

"When she would go to withdraw her Christmas money, she couldn't figure out how she had so much in there," Alma grinned. "Until she finally did."

By all accounts, Connie Reasor was a remarkable woman. Single, she lived with her parents, Alma and James, even into her 30s at their home on Cave Springs Road within the Olinger community of Lee County, not far from Big Stone Gap. Just before her daughter's senseless death, the threesome purchased a piece of land right across the road where Connie planned to build her own home.

"She was going to build a house across from us. She called her students 'God's Special Children' and said 'I'm going to fill my home with them and show them love.' She didn't have an opportunity to do that," Alma said.

When Alma's mother and Connie's grandmother passed away in 1992, Alma said Connie asked her parents "if we could tour the United States," and that's just what the family did for the next three years as time and opportunity permitted.

Besides enjoying nationwide romps with her parents, Connie's devotion to her career in special education was also one of her goals. Alma has eight thick photo albums of those 47 states they had already visited, and they weren't just for family memories.

"She said a lot of her students would probably never have a chance to be out of the state of Virginia, and a lot might not ever make it out of Lee County," Alma said. "She wanted to show her students pictures from every state of our great nation. And she never got that chance, either."

By Christmas 1995, Alma, James and Connie had visited 47 of the lower 48 states and were visiting their 48th of the continental U.S., Louisiana. Alaska and Hawaii were to come in subsequent years.

It was Dec. 23, 1995, at a historic cemetery in New Orleans, a man with a gun ended a meaningful life and stripped Alma and James of their only child.

Travis Rogers, then 22, snatched Connie's purse from the family van. Connie and Alma gave chase — Connie, a robust, athletic sort, most likely reacting to the occasion and her mother chasing her daughter — while James fired up the van and followed.

Rogers stopped, turned and shot Connie in the chest, then kept firing at the approaching van, putting at least one round in the hood and one through the windshield. Alma said she ran between the gunman and Connie and cradled her fallen daughter in her final moments.

"Connie and I didn't know he had a gun. If she knew that she wouldn't have chased him. She died in my arms," Alma said. "And then my husband was coming with the van and (Rogers) was shooting at the van. I still own the van, and I've got the (original) hood with the bullet holes, but I don't have the windshield with the bullet holes because it shattered when my husband was trying to remove it."

James was already dealing with health problems and passed in 2001. Alma said, "The reason we didn't go back for (Rogers') trial was James' health was deteriorating and he wasn't able. We relied on Louisiana to do what was right."

Alma finds herself again hoping Louisiana does the right thing. Two decades later, in a development that initially left her floored, her daughter's murderer is coming up for parole.

Alma said Rogers was identified as the shooter while in jail on another charge. Two others were with Rogers during the incident, one a 15-year-old boy. An adult male was waiting in a nearby car, apparently the driver of a getaway vehicle that itself turned out to have been stolen. Alma said she and Connie never saw the other two.

The teen provided state's evidence to help convict Rogers and the other man. Alma's own directives to New Orleans authorities probably played a big role in the boy's legal fate, too.

"I told them, 'You protect that boy because that's the kind of child my daughter worked with,' " Alma said. "He turned 16 in jail, and I think he got off with time served. And I do hope he turned his life to good."

News of Connie's murder stunned Lee County residents, particularly the students and fellow teachers and staff of Pennington Middle School, where Connie was in her 11th year as a special education teacher. Mary Ruth Laster, now retired but at that time serving as the school principal, said Connie was a dedicated teacher and a bit of a force to be reckoned with.

"It was devastating. It was unbelievable," Laster said. "Christmas should be a joyful time ... and it was just a sad, sad time."

Laster vividly recalls the last time she would see Connie. She and another school administrator were walking down a hallway after students had been released for Christmas break, and Connie was just ahead proceeding in the same direction.

Laster said she raised her voice to her companion so Connie could hear, 'Well, somebody we know gets to go to New Orleans over Christmas break while the rest of us have to stay here.' And Connie turned and looked over her shoulder with a big smile, and kind of wiggled a bit and went into her classroom. And that was the last time I saw her."

The horrid tragedy clings to Alma and Laster and always will, one of those inexplicable nightmares that can only be endured with as much grace as can be mustered. And Laster and certainly Alma are blessed with oodles of that.

Why this matters now, in 2017, is the fact the legal system has returned the nightmare to Alma in a manner she really hadn't expected. Rogers, who received 75 years in prison for prior armed robberies and 40 years for Connie’s murder, had a parole hearing scheduled for Nov. 1.

On Friday, Alma said she learned just that day the parole hearing has been rescheduled for Dec. 14, which she is all for because she hopes Lee Countians, including her daughter's former students and co-workers, will join her in objecting to the release of Connie’s murderer.

"To me, 75 plus 40 equals 115," Alma said. "And here 20 years later, here he is coming up for parole, and I want to fight this and I don't have much time."

She said the Louisiana authorities called her to tell her to expect a letter of Rogers' impending parole hearing, about two weeks later she received the official notice, dated Oct. 3, in the mail on Oct. 5.

Now recovering from surgery herself, with a pair of hospital visits in August behind her, Alma cannot physically be at the parole hearing. But she intends to make her voice heard. She said the arrangement is for her to provide the Louisiana parole board her comments via telephone from the office of Lee County Commonwealth's Attorney Fuller Cridlin.

"Everybody I've talked to down there tells me they cannot understand how this boy (Rogers) is coming up for parole. But he is," Alma said. "My daughter was 33 years old. She taught learning-disabled children and got certified in sign language on her own. And when she heard a blind child was coming up, she got busy and got her certification in braille, too. But she never got to use it because this man took her life."

Alma said it was ironic that the man who shot her "was just the sort of boy Connie worked to help." Another remarkable aspect of the life so senselessly ended in New Orleans is the fact Connie, obviously the adventurous sort who relished all manner of challenges, was a licensed private pilot with plans to get her helicopter ratings, too. And not merely for the fun of it, either.

"She told me she wanted eventually to get into Medflight. She was a pilot and wanted to get her helicopter license so she could do Medflight and help people that way, too," Alma said. "She had 11 years in teaching, so she was probably thinking flying Medflight helicopters could be an after-hours thing for her. She never got to do that, either."

Alma said she would appreciate an outpouring of support she and her husband received from the community when they returned to bury their daughter, by sending letters objecting to a release of Rogers from prison. She said folks can write the Board of Louisiana Parole, P.O. Box 94304, Baton Rouge, LA 70804.

"People were so outraged at the time," Alma said. "And that holds true today. I never knew my daughter was so well thought of. I always felt she was special, but I just thought that was my mother's pride."

A devout Christian, Alma said she prays every night on behalf of Rogers' soul and on behalf of his family, too. She said she never uses Rogers' name in her prayers, but refers to him as "that boy," knowing God knows who she means.

"I pray for his family, too, because I know somebody loves or did love him," she said. "But I don't want him out on the street because I don't want anyone to have to go through what we had to go through. He's only 44, and there's plenty of time to kill others. That should not be allowed to happen."

Of all her daughter was, and all the promise yet to be, Alma said it was all taken away in a moment, "all because of a coward with a gun."