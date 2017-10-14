Man accused of raping mentally disabled victim

Moises Jimenez Casas, 30, 930 Marsh Ave., Morristown, was named in a sealed Hawkins County Grand Jury indictment on Aug. 21 on one count of rape, as well as a Class C felony sex charge pertaining to the same alleged crime.

The indictment affidavit alleges that one Dec. 7, 2016, Casas engaged in unlawful sexual penetration with a 20 year old victim who he knew, or had reason to know, was mentally defective.

Rape is a Class B felony punishable by 8-12 years if convicted.

Casas has been held in the Hawkins County Jail on $200,000 bond since his arrest Sept. 26.

Two other Hawkins County Grand Jury Sealed indictments were recently served including:

* Francis Ann Stidham, 46, 1000 Stonegate Drive, Apt. D8, Kingsport, for three counts of obtaining a controlled substance by fraud (Oxycodone, Alprazolam, and Naproxen). Her bond was set at $20,000.

* Justin Lynn Wright, 28, 5745 Orebank Road, Kingsport, for possession of contraband (0.4 grams of meth) in a penal facility.