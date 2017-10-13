City man gets 151 months on child porn, gun charges

Gregg Paul Smith, 48, of Kingsport, appeared in U.S. District Court in Greeneville on Thursday and was sentenced to 151 months in federal prison. Smith was indicted last year and charged with the receipt and possession of child pornography, possession of stolen firearms and the stealing of firearms.

In July, Smith pleaded guilty to receiving child pornography and possession of stolen firearms and faced five to 20 years in prison and a $500,000 fine. Upon his release from prison, Smith will be on supervised release for 15 years.

According to the plea agreement, the Knoxville Police Department began an undercover investigation last year, identifying a Kingsport residence where the downloading of child pornography was taking place.

Local law enforcement officers executed a search warrant at a Cooper Street residence in June 2016 and located two computers and several firearms with “sale” tags on them. During the investigation, detectives learned that Smith had sole access to one of the computers and that he worked at a local gun store.

The plea agreement states Smith admitted to downloading child pornography on his desktop computer and storing the images on an external hard drive. Smith also admitted to law enforcement he was addicted to child pornography and knew it to be wrong.

An examination of devices found 7,490 images and 207 videos of child pornography, with several of the videos more than an hour in length. Some of the images were very explicit in nature, the plea agreement states.

During the course of the investigation, Smith admitted to stealing several firearms from the gun shop where he had worked since 1993. The store conducted an inventory, and nine of its missing or stolen weapons, including three pistols, two revolvers, and four rifles, were found in Smith’s possession.