Hawkins woman arrested at Phipps Bend plant with eight packets of meth

A Saturn passenger vehicle that had crashed into a light pole was located by Hawkins County Sheriff's Office Deputy Stacy Vaughan around 3 a.m. Friday morning on Phipps Bend Road.

Inside the vehicle Vaughan reportedly located an employee badge in the driver's side floor board from Ware Manufacturing belonging to Tina Michelle Flanigan, 42, 167 Stanley Valley Road, Rogersville.

Around 3:30 p.m. Monday Vaughan went to the Ware Manufacturing plant at Phipps Bend where he spoke to Flanigan.

Flanigan allegedly admitted she was driving at the time of the wreck, and fled the scene because she doesn't have a driver's license.

A computer check revealed that Flanigan's license was revoked due to a DUI in November of 2016, and she also had an active arrest warrant in Grainger County for simple possession of a controlled substance.

Flanigan reportedly consented to a search, during which time Vaughan allegedly located eight packets of meth in her purse totaling five grams, as well as two loaded syringes, two empty syringes, cut straws, two digital scales and 13 empty baggies.

She was charged with possession of met with intent to deliver, possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to report an accident, driving on revoked second offense, and registration violation.

She was arraigned Wednesday in Hawkins County Sessions court where he bond was set at $15,000. A Nov. 8 preliminary hearing was scheduled.