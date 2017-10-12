Hawkins parolee flees through trap door after learning he'd been released early

When he fled from deputies, Michael Brady Eidson , 31, 3626 Rt. 66S, Rogersville, allegedly left behind two children ages 12 and 2 that he was caring for.

He was charged with two counts of attempted child neglect and evading arrest.

Eidson was among 35 suspects arrested in the Feb. 11, 2014 "Operation Be Mine" HCSO drug roundup.

He subsequently pleaded guilty to possession of oxycodone with intent to deliver, and he was sentenced to four years.

Eidson's paperwork indicated he was due to be released on parole on Oct. 4.

After Eidson was released from the Hawkins County Jail, however, a state parole authority notified the HCSO that Eidson paperwork was wrong and he wasn't due to be released for another seven months, in June of 2018.

Inmates are occasionally given credit for time they serve on probation, but in Eidson's case that credit was revoked, which wasn't indicated on his jail paperwork.

Around 1:25 p.m. Tuesday Jail Officer Corey Young went to Eidson's home where he informed Eidson of the mistake and that Eidson would have to return to jail to serve another seven months.

HCSO Jail Administrator Lt. Richard Gallion told the Times-News that Brady was calm and appeared to have accepted his fate. He and officers were waiting for his sister to arrive to take charge of the children when Eidson allegedly bolted through a trap door hidden in the bathroom and fled on foot.

Deputies searched for him for hours.

Shortly before 6 p.m. Young located Eidson after responding to the area of Marie Lane and Henardtown Road on a report of a suspicious male walking in and out of the woods.

Upon being spotted by Young, Eidson allegedly fled on foot again. He was eventually cornered while hiding behind a fence on Marie Lane, where he was taken into custody.

Eidson was arraigned Wednesday on his new charges, and his next court date is Nov. 15.