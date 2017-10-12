No bond for Unicoi County man accused of killing 2 sisters

Clyde William Banner, 63, was captured in North Carolina on Wednesday afternoon after a three-hour manhunt resulting from the deaths of sisters Donna Jones, 34, and Amy Jones, 29, that morning at Banner’s home in the Lower Higgins Creek community near Flag Pond. Banner was charged with two counts of first-degree murder.

Sheriff Mike Hensley reported that a neighbor entered the residence after hearing gunfire and saw Banner shoot a shotgun in the living room of the home. The sheriff said the neighbor ran out of the house and Banner followed, screaming, “I’ll kill everyone of you all,” before leaving the area in his pickup truck.

According to the sheriff, Donna Jones was the mother of five children, who were placed in the care of other family members Wednesday afternoon.

