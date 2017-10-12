Hawkins man accused of repeated child rapes over four-year period

Christopher Nicholas Williams, 37, of Bulls Gap, was charged with one count of rape of a child, a Class A felony punishable by up to 25 years in prison, as well as two Class B felony sex charges related to that alleged ongoing crime.

HCSO Detective John Pruitt told the Times-News Tuesday that the allegations were first revealed to officials at the victim’s school, who then contacted the DCS.

That agency subsequently contacted the HCSO.

Williams reportedly told the HCSO that the emergence of health problems and anger management issues coincided with the beginning of the child rapes.

“This has apparently been an ongoing situation,” Pruitt told the Times-News Tuesday. “From my understanding, he has some kind of autoimmune system disorder that affects his optical nerves, and he said that he had anger issues and that this had started years ago. I’m not sure if there’s a direct correlation with that, but I think it may have been around the same time that (alleged child rape) started.”

Pruitt added, “It was a school professional who first heard about this, and that person did what any law-abiding citizen would do and reported it. The DCS and I worked together to bring this case to where it’s at now.”

As of Tuesday, Williams remained held in the Hawkins County Jail without bond pending arraignment in Sessions Court Wednesday morning.