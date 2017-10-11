Unicoi police searching for suspect in double homicide

According to the sheriff, William Banner, 63, was last seen leaving 953 Lower Higgins Creek Road, where the bodies of two people were found, headed toward the Old Asheville Highway. He is driving a rusty red or primer colored, 1980s model, full-size Chevrolet pickup truck.

Hensley did not give a motive for the killing, nor whether Banner had relationships with the people found dead.

He did advise residents in the area to lock their doors. Police are considering Banner armed and extremely dangerous.

For more on this developing story, visit the Johnson City Press.