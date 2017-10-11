Child porn stash earns Kingsport man eight-year sentence

Lucus Michael Peterson, 34, 121 Tranbarger Road, Lot 6, Kingsport, pleaded guilty before Judge John Dugger to one count of sexual exploitation of a minor.

He was indicted by a Hawkins County grand jury on June 1.

The grand jury presentment states that on or about Oct. 27, 2016, Peterson knowingly came into possession of more than 100 “patently offensive” photographs, images or videos. The material reportedly depicted minors engaged in sexual activity or simulated sexual activity.

At the time of his plea, Peterson had been held in the Hawkins County Jail on $50,000 bond since his arrest on June 9.

As part of his plea agreement, Peterson must serve 100 percent of his sentence behind bars, and he was also fined $450.

Other guilty pleas heard Friday include:

* Eric Glen Hale, 35, of Bristol, who was sentenced to four years and fined $150 for felony escape.

* Robert Franklin Smith, 22, of Mount Carmel, who was sentenced to three years, fined $350, and ordered to pay $169 in restitution to the Allandale CVS Pharmacy for robbery.

* Shane Harvey Hall, 115 Pinecrest Road, Church Hill, who was sentenced to 60 days in jail, 11 months and 29 days on probation, and fined $100 for violation of community corrections for life for a convicted sex offender.

* Christy Leann Burchfield, 27, no address available, who was sentenced to three years and fined $100 for introduction of contraband into a penal institution.

* Adam Richard Lane, 28, no address available, who was sentenced to two years and one day and fined $250 for theft over $2,500.

* Donald Joseph Waller, 36, 477 Ross Campground Road, Church Hill, who was sentenced to one year and fined $450 for auto burglary, theft under $1,000, and three counts of fraudulent use of a credit card.