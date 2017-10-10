Fight complaint leads Church Hill police to stash of meth, handgun

Alex Lee Blackburn, 20, 781 Old Union Road, Church Hill, was arrested Oct. 3 on multiple charges including possession of meth with intent to deliver and possession of a firearm during commission of a felony.

As of Tuesday he remained held in the Hawkins County Jail on $50,000 bond pending a court appearance set for Oct. 16.

On Oct. 3 several CHPD officers including Chip Whitaker, Isaac Hutchins and Detective Ethan Mays responded to a fight complaint in the parking lot at 221 Silver Lake Road.

Upon their arrival they met Alex and his wife Lindsey Blackburn who reportedly stated they were retrieving their property, a car stereo, from a vehicle that belongs to a former friend Susan Kochensparger.

Police said Mrs. Blackburn and Kochensparger had exchanged verbal threats, which resulted in witnesses calling police.

Hutchins observed a handgun holster on Blackburn's belt loop, and Mays inquired about the location of the firearm.

"He advised me it was in (Mrs. Blackburn’s) vehicle and opted to attempt to get it for me, until I advised him for officer safety I would like to retrieve it and he complied," Mays said. "I was checking the handgun, a .380 caliber Hi-Point, through NCIC and Officer Hutchins asked Mr. Blackburn if he had anything illegal on his person or in the vehicle. I walked back over to the vehicle and Blackburn was visibly upset and had consented to officer Hutchins retrieving a gym bag from the vehicle."

Inside the bag officers allegedly located 4.8 grams of meth, as well as digital scales, two meth pipes, a torch style lighter, a pertial Subutex pill and a small amount of pot.

Blackburn also surrendered a small baggy containing another 0.4 grams of meth, bringing the total amount to 5.2 grams which has a street value in excess of $500.

The drugs were recovered within 1000 feet of Derrick Park, resulting in the more serous charge of Possession of Meth with intent to deliver within 1000 ft. of a park.

Aside from the meth and gun charges, Blackburn was also charged with simple possession of marijuana, simple possession of Schedule III narcotics and possession of drug paraphernalia.