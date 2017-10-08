Gunfire threat reported at ETSU Homecoming event

The incident occurred shortly after 10 p.m. while comedian D.C. Young Fly was performing during ETSU’s Homecoming Comedy & Step Show, university spokesman Joe Smith and multiple social media posts confirmed.

Smith said the crowd of several hundred was immediately evacuated as a precaution after the threat was overheard.

No injuries were reported, and no firearms were found, Smith said.

A video of the show, posted to Facebook by Kenneth Bonner, showed someone interrupting Fly in the middle of his comedy set. (VIDEO CONTAINS HARSH LANGUAGE. VIEWER DISCRETION ADVISED.)

