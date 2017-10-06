Laurel Run Park manager's 1968 Chevy show truck stolen

The person who tore down the temporary gate sometime last week had more sinister intentions.

On the morning of Saturday, Sept. 30, LRP Manager Joe Lindsey discovered that someone had taken down the park entrance’s temporary cattle gates, which have been in place since the first gate crasher struck.

A short time later, he found that his 1968 Chevy C-10 pickup valued at more than $20,000 was missing.

“They didn’t crash through the gate this time. They took it off the hinges,” Lindsey told the Times-News. “After that first incident, I put up a game camera to watch the gate, and then Thursday night (Sept. 28), I noticed someone got my game camera. Then Saturday morning, I got up and drove out there to open the gate, and the gate was thrown off the hill.”

Lindsey had called the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office Friday, Sept. 29 to report the stolen game camera, and the next morning to report the gate being taken down.

After officers had left the second time, Lindsey made the most upsetting discovery.

“My wife called me and asked, ‘Did you park in the garage last night?’ ” Lindsey said. “I’m like, ‘No.’ She’s like, ‘Where’s your truck?’ I’m like, ‘Oh no!’ I had to call them (HCSO) back out again.”

The C-10 is a show truck, into which Lindsey has put a lot of work.

“I’ve been sick about it. It’s insured, but I don’t know to what extent. I’d rather have my truck back.”

Anyone with information about the theft of Lindsey’s pickup is asked to contact the HCSO at (423) 272-4848 or Central Dispatch at (423) 272-7121.