Nonprofits' volunteer treasurer to plead guilty to money laundering

Gayle Shapiro Green was indicted in U.S. District Court in Greeneville earlier this year on 15 charges, including mail and wire fraud, money laundering and transporting fake checks across state lines. In September, Green agreed to plead guilty to mail fraud and money laundering.

At her sentencing, scheduled for Dec. 15, she faces up to 20 years in prison and fines up to $750,000.

According to court records, Green served as the treasurer of the Tennessee Basketry Association and the Greater Kingsport Kennel Club from September 2006 through December 2016. The TBA is a nonprofit organization that raises funds through membership dues and by hosting an annual basket weaving convention. The GKKC is an affiliate of the American Kennel Club.

In the plea agreement, Green admitted that soon after becoming treasurer, she devised a scheme to defraud and obtain money from the two organizations, where she had “sole and unlimited access” to the checking systems.

Prosecutors say during her time as the volunteer treasurer, Green diverted more than $116,000 from both organizations — $50,000 from the TBA and $66,000 from the GKKC. She did so by withdrawing and transferring funds from various banks and brokerage accounts for her own personal use.

To conceal her activities, the indictment states, Green provided false financial statements to the boards of directors of the TBA and the GKKC, even going so far as to provide letters purportedly from a certified public accountant claiming the books received a clean audit.

During the course of the scheme, prosecutors say Green arranged for the banks to send more than 300 monthly statements to her home to conceal her activities, and then she provided both organizations with false financial statements.

Green also transferred funds from one group to the other to conceal the fraud, led board members to believe there was a nonexistent reserve fund and issued checks to herself from both organizations for her bookkeeping services that the boards never knew about.

In April 2016, prosecutors say Green admitted to two officers of the TBA that she had converted the organization’s funds for her own personal use. She then reimbursed the TBA $2,800.