Two teens treated for gunshot wounds in Kingsport

According to a Kingsport Police Department press release, Central Dispatch was notified by the medical facility at about 7:30 p.m. that an 18-year-old male and a 19-year-old female had self-transported to the hospital for treatment of what appeared to be gunshot wounds.

Officers from the Kingsport Police Department’s Patrol and Criminal Investigations Division responded to investigate.

According to the release, detectives are in the preliminary stages of what will likely be a lengthy investigation, with many questions — including the location of the shooting and the circumstances surrounding it — still unanswered.

Police said additional information will be released as it becomes available.