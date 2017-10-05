Motorist 'brake checks' KPD officer, gets arrested

Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office

Sept. 28

A man called police to say he overheard his neighbors discussing “two dead bodies under their house and a dead body out back in the well.” He also advised that the conversation might be related to a case he saw on “Unsolved Mysteries” and that he was going to start digging in the yard. When officers arrived at the Bristol residence, they found nothing suspicious, while the caller — who had “sounded very intoxicated” — could not be located. A landlord relayed that the man had recently been “talking out of his head.”

Sept. 29

On Walnut Hill Road in Bristol, a man wearing nothing but underwear was beating on doors at several homes. A responding officer found the suspect hiding behind an HVAC unit and “screaming that people were after him.” Police also learned that the man had left the nearby Bristol Regional Medical Center without being discharged. He was arrested for disorderly conduct.

Arson was suspected at a fire that destroyed an unoccupied Blountville home. A witness spotted a vehicle leaving just before the blaze broke out, and the owner had recently been awarded the property in court over a family member.

On Willmary Road in Piney Flats, the driver of a Ford Ranger stopped, then the pickup rolled backward into a ditch. Several other motorists pulled over to see if he needed assistance, but the man became belligerent and punched a female good Samaritan. He also allegedly pulled out a pocket knife while making threats. When police arrived, he refused to exited the vehicle and had to be forcibly removed, then admitted to having “a little too much to drink.” He was jailed on charges of DUI and aggravated assault.

Oct. 1

A Kingsport woman called police on her 15-year-old son, as he refused to do his chores and was getting “out of control.” Before an officer arrived, he also hit his mother on the side of the head with a phone. He was charged with domestic assault and transported to a juvenile detention facility.

Kingsport Police Department

Sept. 28

The owner of a realty company reported that over the past three years, a former employee had embezzled $134,000. The suspect had since paid back more than $33,000. The victim didn’t want to pursue charges immediately, but wanted a report on file in case the thief didn’t deliver the rest.

Sept. 29

On Lynn Garden Drive, police found a man with two gunshots wounds to his leg. He claimed to have sustained the injuries during a “drug deal gone bad” when a sedan drove past and someone inside fired his way. He was transported to a hospital for treatment and detectives launched an investigation.

As an officer traveled West Stone Drive in a marked squad car, he was tailgated by a Jaguar “only a few feet” off his bumper. He moved over and the other motorist passed, then “slammed on the brakes and stopped in the travel lane,” nearly causing a collision. In a subsequent traffic stop, the suspect admitted to “brake checking” the officer. No potential motive for his actions is listed. He was arrested for reckless driving, following too closely, no insurance and failure to have a license in his possession.