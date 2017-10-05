New charges for Hawkins man awaiting trial on 2015 kidnapping, robbery charges

Brandon Eugene Frost, 31, of Rogersville, faces up to 25 years in prison for allegedly kidnapping a 60-year-old man in 2015, and forcing the man at gunpoint to withdraw money from an ATM machine.

Frost has been in jail since his July 31, 215 arrest, not only on the kidnapping and robbery charges, but also serving a two year sentence from a 2014 insurance fraud conviction for which he was on probation when the alleged kidnapping and robbery took place.

Last week Frost was returned to the Hawkins County Jail from the Riverbend Maximum Security Institution in Nashville, and on Monday he was served with sealed indictment warrants for aggravated assault on an officer and vandalism under $1,000.

The charges stem from an incident that occurred at the Hawkins County Jail this past Feb. 2 when Frost allegedly damaged the sprinkler in his cell, causing a flood; and on Feb. 16 when he allegedly attacked jail Officer Kenneth Light.

Friday morning Frost is scheduled to appear in Hawkins County Criminal Court and announce whether he intends to proceed to trial on his 2015 charges including especially aggravated kidnapping, especially aggravate robbery, aggravated kidnapping, identity theft, credit card fraud, tampering with evidence, two counts of possession of contraband in a penal facility and vandalism over $1,000.

Since 2005, Frost has been arrested at least 45 times in Hawkins County on more than 70 charges.

He will be arraigned on Oct. 13 on his new assault and vandalism charges. Meanwhile Frost remains held int he Hawkins County Jail without bond.

On Monday the Hawkins County Grand Jury handed down new indictments, all of whom will be arraigned Oct. 13. Among those indicted were:

* Nathaniel Lynn Sexton, 2050 Pressmens Home Road, Rogersville, for possession of meth for sale or delivery, possession of a firearm during commission of a dangerous felony, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving on a suspended license, and driving left of center.

* Latosha Diane McDavid, 2050 Pressmens Home Road, Rogersville, for possession of meth for sale or delivery, possession of a firearm during commission of a dangerous felony, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

* Robert Jessee Estes, 1030 11-W, Church Hill, for possession of meth for sale or delivery, simple possession of meth, possession of a firearm during a dangerous felony, unlawful possession of a firearm, maintaining a dwelling where drugs are kept or sold, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

* Marketta Rae Barrett, 1030 11-W, Church Hill, for possession of meth with intent to deliver, simple possession of meth, possession of a firearm during a dangerous felony, maintaining a dwelling where drugs are kept or sold, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

* Timothy Shawn Dennis, 1150 Volunteer Street No. 150, Church Hill, for two counts of simple possession of meth, possession of Schedule IV with intent to deliver, and two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia.

* Ashley Dawn Dennis, 1150 Volunteer Street No. 150, Church Hill, for two counts of simple possession of meth and two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia.

* Travis Jerome Kimbrough, 2930 Rt. 66, Rogersville, for possession of meth with intent to sell, possession of a firearm during commission of a dangerous felony, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

* Shelly Deann Day, 507 Prices Grove Road, Rogersville, for possession of meth with intent to deliver, possession of a firearm during commission of a dangerous felony, driving on a revoked license, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

* Corey Tyler Marcum, 9671 11-W, Mooresburg, for aggravated assault and assault.

* Marcus Wayne McDuffie, 707 Cleveland Avenue, Morristown, for possession of meth with intent to deliver, possession of a firearm during commission of a dangerous felony, possession of a prohibited weapon, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

* Jeffery Dennis Cinnamon, 399, Webb Road, Robersville, for three counts of theft over $1,000.

* Joseph William Powell, 1000 University Blvd. Apt. 6, Kingsport, for aggravated assault.