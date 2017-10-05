Convicted sex offender to plead guilty to new sex crimes

Timothy Lynn Rutherford is expected to appear in U.S. District Court in Greeneville today and plead guilty to the following charges:

— Attempted enticement of a minor to engage in illegal sexual activity (10 years to life in prison).

— Failing to register as a sex offender (five to 30 years in prison).

According to court records, Rutherford was convicted of enticing a minor to engage in illegal sexual activity in 2000 while living in Oklahoma and was sentenced to 24 months in prison.

After serving his time and being released, Rutherford then moved to Southwest Virginia. While there, he was convicted twice of failing to register as a convicted sex offender, court records state.

In June 2014, court records show, Rutherford moved from Virginia to Tennessee, where he lived until September 2014. At that time, he moved to Putnam County, Florida, and was then arrested in February 2016.

While living in Tennessee for three months, prosecutors say, Rutherford never registered as a sex offender, nor did he update his information with Virginia officials.

According to the plea agreement, Rutherford went on the Internet while living in hotels in Tennessee and pretended to be a 13-year-old girl named Kelly Rollins and attempted to contact minors for the purpose of illegal sexual activity.

Court records state Rutherford e-mailed, texted and sent instant messages with someone he thought was a young girl, but was actually a detective with the Fairfax County Sheriff's Office. Prosecutors say Rutherford engaged in overtly sexual communications with the detective and attempted to induce and entice the person to have sexual intercourse.