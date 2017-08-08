Scott County VSP officer indicted on rape charges

Officer Matthew Phillips, hailing from Bristol, Va., was indicted by a Scott County grand jury on Monday. He is being charged with forcible rape and sodomy on a “helpless victim.” A warrant was issued for his arrest.

Phillips has until Aug. 15 to turn himself in and face arraignment.

Multiple calls to the VSP about his employment status were not immediately returned.

According to Brian Patton, the Commonwealth's Attorney for Russell County, the offenses happened on different dates. He declined to provide more details about the charges at this time.

Court documents cite the sodomy charge as happening in September 2014 and the rape charge happening in January of this year. It is not known whether the incidents were on two different victims or on the same victim.

Patton was appointed as a special prosecutor for the case by Judge Jeffrey S. Hamilton on June 16. Because Phillips, who was based in Scott County, had pending cases in the court or had testified as a witness before, Scott County Commonwealth Attorney Marcus McClung had to petition the court for a special prosecutor.

Hamilton and Scott County Judge John C. Kilgore both recused themselves from hearing the case and appointed Judge Chad S. Dotson to oversee it.

The indictments come after McClung's office was presented with evidence against two officers based in Scott County in June. Multiple law enforcement agencies investigated the charges.

The other officer being investigated in an unrelated incident is identified in court documents as Jeff Spicer. He is a deputy with the Scott County Sheriff's Office. He is still under investigation and has not had his case presented to a grand jury.