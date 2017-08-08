Man accused of leaving intoxicated sister beaten and unconscious in a ditch

Jason Lonnie Salyer, 24, 493 Gravely Road, Kingsport was arraigned in Hawkins County Sessions Court Monday on charges including domestic assault, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, and public intoxication.

Shortly after 11 p.m. Thursday HCSO Deputy Kevin Johnson responded to a complaint of a fight at the intersection of Wallen Town Road and Carters Valley Road.

Upon his arrival Johnson spoke to two witnesses who stated Salyer had beaten up his 18-year-old sister, who was located unconscious and smelling of alcohol in the ditch at 116 Wallen Town Road.

Johnson stated in his report that the sister had injuries to her face, including a swollen nose, swollen left eye, swelling to her forehead, and redness to her left ear. She was transported by ambulance to the Holston Valley Medical Center emergency room.

Johnson then made contact with Salyer, who also reportedly smelled of alcohol, and was described by Johnson as " Irate" and "unsteady on his feet".

Although he had visible injuries, Salyer denied assaulting his sister, stating that she was drunk and fell in the ditch.

Salyer stated he'd been in a fight with a male who was among the witnesses Johnson spoke to upon his arrival.

Although the sister couldn't be awakened at the hospital to give a statement, a witness stated that that Salyer had given her liquor.

Based on the witness statements Johnson determined there was probable cause to charge Salyer with domestic assault and contributing to the delinquency of a minor, along with public intoxication.

Salyer was still in jail when he appeared in court Monday morning.