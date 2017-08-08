Couple allegedly attack reckless teens in Kingsport parking lot

According to an affidavit filed in Kingsport General Sessions Court, at 7:25 Saturday evening Kingsport police responded to a disturbance outside of PetSmart, 2003 N. Eastman Road. Upon arrival, Logan Starnes, 22, and Jessica Starnes, 29, claimed they were just "talking loudly" with some old high school friends.

The couple were standing beside a pickup containing three teenagers. An officer reports that the driver was "shaking" and visibly upset — then whispered, "Help us, they've attacked us and threatened to have a bounty put on us to kill us if we tell anyone."

In subsequent interviews, police learned that Jessica Starnes had previously been at the McDonald's on East Stone Drive. At that location, according to her account, the driver of the pickup was traveling too quickly. When Starnes' girl "ran across the parking lot," the teen is alleged to have nearly run her over.

According to court records, Jessica Starnes left McDonald's to meet up with her husband. The couple then went "looking to find the juveniles," telling police that they only "wanted to talk to them about their reckless driving."

Soon, the teens were found in the pickup outside of PetSmart. According to the teens, Logan Starnes immediately approached the driver's side door and issued threats: "We can do this the easy way or the hard way."

Logan Starnes is accused of then opening the truck door and entering the cab, using both hands to choke the juvenile driver. One of the teen occupants attempted to intervene, but Jessica Starnes allegedly entered the pickup to strike him in the face.

The driver was then pulled out of the vehicle by Logan Starnes, according to police, and ordered to apologize for nearly striking their child. The victim complied and re-entered his pickup, according to the juveniles' accounts, with Logan and Jessica Starnes then hitting him in the face several more times.

Police say the couple denied any physical altercation, though Logan Starnes admitted he had "lost his temper." Meanwhile, evidence of an assault was reportedly observed on the face and neck of the victims, while an independent witness confirmed their account.

Logan and Jessica Starnes, each of 191 Light Road, Rogersville, were arrested and booked into the Kingsport city jail. Logan Starnes is charged with aggravated assault and burglary, while Jessica Starnes is charged with simple assault and burglary. Due to damage caused to the pickup's seat during the alleged attack, Logan Starnes is additionally charged with vandalism.