VSP probes two fatal crashes in Buchanan, Russell

VSP Senior Tpr. C. Burkes is investigating Sunday's double fatality crash in Buchanan County on State Route 460 less than a mile west of State Route 83. At around 12:40 p.m. a 2017 Toyota Rav 4 was traveling east on Rt. 460 when it crossed the centerline and struck head-on a westbound 2005 Honda Element. The impact of the crash caused the Toyota to catch fire and the vehicle was totally destroyed.

The driver of the Toyota, an 81-year old Grundy man not identified by the VSP, was transported to Holston Valley Medical Center in Kingsport for treatment of life threatening injuries. His passenger, Billy Joe Carter, 75 of Grundy, was transported to Buchanan General Hospital where he died shortly after arrival.

The driver of the Honda, a 74-year old Grundy woman, also unidentified, was transported to HVMC in Kingsport for treatment of serious injuries. Her passenger, 52-year old Charles V. Baker of Grundy, died at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation but the VSP said alcohol was not a factor.

VSP Tpr. J.A. Minton is investigating a fatal pedestrian crash in Russell County that occurred at 10:16 p.m. Saturday on State Route 19 less than a mile north of State Route 642.

The VSP reports a 2009 Suzuki was traveling south on Rt. 19 when a male pedestrian suddenly jumped in front of the vehicle. The 20-yr. old male driver from Swords Creek was unable to avoid striking the male pedestrian, described as walking south along Rt. 19 wearing dark clothing.

The deceased is identified as Nathaniel G. Taylor, 17 of Honaker. Taylor was flown by VSP Med-Flight to Bristol Regional Medical Center where he succumbed to his injuries Sunday. The driver and a passenger were not injured. The crash remains under investigation.