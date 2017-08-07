Hawkins man accused of letting drunk 14-year-old drive after teen drinking party

Jamie Ray Lawson, 19, 202 Byrd Creek Road, Eidson, is also accused of providing alcohol to three minors ages 14, 14, and 13 who were in the vehicle with him at the times of their arrest.

Around 5 a.m. Sunday HCSO Deputy Reba Matthews reportedly stopped a 2000 Ford Ranger o Rt. 70N near Caney Creek Road for having no tail lights.

Inside the vehicle Matthews allegedly found a 14-year-old male driving, as well as Lawson and two females ages 13 and 14.

Matthews stated in her report there was a strong odor of alcohol coming form all four.

"Mr. Lawson, the owner of the vehicle, admitted that he'd been drinking, and allowed (the 14-year-old boy) to drive his vehicle without a license, who also admitted to drinking," Matthews said. "Mr. Lawson stated that he picked up the juveniles and went ot the lake in Hancock County where they drank the beer."

Upon searching the Bronco Matthews reportedly located a 9 mm Taurus handgun in a backpack in the bed of the vehicle.

Monday morning Lawson was arraigned in Hawkins County Sessions court on charges including three counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor, reckless endangerment, unlawful possession of a weapon, underage consumption of alcohol and no insurance.

Each of the three minors were also cited into Hawkins County Juvenile Court.