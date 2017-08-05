KPD: Woman clocked at 115 mph with kids in car

According to an affidavit filed in Kingsport General Sessions Court, Britanni N. Starnes, 20, is charged with reckless endangerment and speeding. The incident occurred Tuesday at 8:15 p.m.

A Kingsport officer near mile marker 56 spotted a 2010 Nissan Versa speeding in the northbound lanes. Radar reportedly confirmed the vehicle was traveling at 115 mph.

After being pulled over, Starnes claimed she was rushing to the hospital, where her brother was being treated for a football injury. Also in the car were a 16-year-old boy and 3-year-old girl, though their relationship to Starnes is not specified.

The reporting officer contacted the medical facility and learned that Starnes is “in no way related” to the person she had named. Police also note that the front tires on Starnes’ car were extremely worn and bald.

Due to her alleged speed, condition of the tires and the presence of juveniles, Starnes was arrested and booked into the city jail. She is scheduled for a November court appearance.