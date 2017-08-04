Wife clings to trunk as speeding husband weaves down Kingsport street

Hawkins County Sheriff's Office

July 31

In response to a disturbance on Highway 11-W, police found a motorist with a busted eye and "several bite marks on his shoulder and arms." The injuries occurred as he was driving and were inflicted by his girlfriend, who was arrested for domestic assault. According to both their accounts, he had accidentally "called her by another female's name."

Aug. 1

A Surgoinsville woman called police after returning home and hearing a noise in her basement. Officers found her son, who did not have permission to be at the residence, hiding in a crawl space. He was arrested for burglary.

Kingsport Police Department

Aug. 1

A woman called police to the Kingsport Pavilion. While walking to her car she noticed a vehicle circling the parking lot, but didn't give it much thought until it pulled behind her own. That's when she looked inside to see the male driver masturbating. After "yelling profanities" at the suspect he quickly fled, and she snapped a photo. The license plate was not clear in the image. A BOLO was issued, but the suspect was not located. Security personnel at nearby businesses were also alerted to the incident and given the car's description.

Aug. 2

A man in a Chevy pickup struck three vehicles outside Holston Valley Medical Center and tried to drive from the scene. When police arrived, the suspect was running with security personnel giving chase. On Broad Street he slipped and fell, then continued to resist while being placed into handcuffs. He also admitted to running from police because he thought they were more security guards: "Those (expletive deleted) have no right to stop me." He was arrested on multiple charges.

On Barnett Drive, a woman didn't want her husband to leave with their children, so she walked behind his car and dialed 911. He then put it in reverse and struck her, while she grabbed hold of the trunk to keep from getting run over. With her still on his vehicle, he allegedly drove down the road at a high rate of speed, swerving back and forth. He then ran the stop sign at Blakely Drive, according to multiple independent witnesses, with his abrupt turn slinging the woman off the trunk and into the road. Although bleeding from the head and suffering several abrasions and cuts, she refused medical treatment. He was later found in a parking lot and claimed he didn't know she was on the car. He was arrested for aggravated assault.

Aug. 3

In a little over an hour, a Kingsport man dialed 911 seven times. He had slurred speech and dispatchers couldn't make out what he was saying — other than "some of the curse words." Officers visited his home to find no emergency, though he emitted a strong odor of alcohol. While on scene, he picked up his cordless phone and dialed 911 for an eighth time. He was arrested for abuse of emergency services.