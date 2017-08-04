Wanted man ignites golf cart chase with Kingsport police

Christopher M. Snyder, 23, is now wanted by Kingsport police for theft over $1,000 and evading arrest. The charges were spurred by a Wednesday incident in the parking lot of the Aquatic Center on Meadowview Parkway.

At 6 p.m., an officer spotted Snyder and a woman smoking cigarettes, which is prohibited on the property, and approached to issue written warnings. While running Snyder's information through a PDA, it was revealed he had active warrants in Sullivan County for failure to appear and bond revocation.

KPD records state that when Snyder was told he was under arrest, he ran south across the parking lot and into a wooded area. The officer lost sight of him and additional police units responded to saturate the area.

Soon, the initial officer spotted Snyder on the adjacent Cattails Golf Course. A second pursuit ensued, with Snyder allegedly stealing a golf cart. A golfer then told the officer to take his cart.

An electric-powered chase lasted approximately 100 yards across a section of the course. Police report Snyder then jumped from his cart, climbed over a fence and ran across lanes of I-26. He was not captured.

As of Friday morning police were still searching for Snyder, address listed as 201 Patton Ridge Road, Jonesborough. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Central Dispatch at (423) 246-9111.