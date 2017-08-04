Kingsport man pleads guilty in child pornography, stolen firearms case

Gregg Paul Smith was indicted in U.S. District Court in Greeneville last September, charged in a four-count indictment. The charges include receipt and possession of child pornography, possession of stolen firearms and the stealing of firearms.

Last month, Smith agreed to plead guilty to receiving child pornography and stolen firearms and has been remanded to the custody of the U.S. Marshal's Office pending an Oct. 11 sentencing. He faces five to 20 years in prison and a $500,000 fine.

According to the plea agreement, the Knoxville Police Department began an undercover investigation last year, identifying a Kingsport residence where the downloading of child pornography was taking place.

Local law enforcement executed a search warrant at a Cooper Street residence in June 2016, locating two computers and several firearms with “sale” tags on them. During this investigation, detectives learned that Smith had sole access to one of the computers and that he worked at a local gun store.

The plea agreement states Smith admitted to downloading child pornography on his desktop computer and storing the images on an external hard drive. Smith also admitted to law enforcement he was addicted to child pornography and knew it to be wrong.

An examination of devices found 7,490 images and 207 videos of child pornography, with several of the videos more than an hour in length. Some of the images were very explicit in nature, the plea agreement states.

During the course of the investigation, Smith admitted to stealing several firearms from the gun shop where he had worked since 1993. The store conducted an inventory and nine of its missing or stolen weapons were found in Smith's possession, including three pistols, two revolvers, and four rifles.