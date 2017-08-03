Hawkins auto theft suspect stated he'd eaten mushroom in the woods

The mother of Lorne Ray Wallen reportedly told Hawkins County Central Dispatch that her son arrived home shortly before 11 p.m. Wednesday in a vehicle that wasn’t his, with blood on him, and she thought he was "having a nervous breakdown."

Wallen, 49, 1322 Longs Bend Road, Rogersville, also allegedly arrived home in a 2007 Jeep Wrangler that doesn't belong to him.

HCSO Deputy Kevin Johnson arrived at the Wallen residence and observed Wallen to have a deep cut on his wrist.

Hawkins County EMS responded and the EMT indicated that the cut wasn't very deep, but needed to be cleaned and bandaged.

Wallen refused an ambulance ride to the Hawkins County Memorial Hospital, but Johnson agreed to drive him tot he emergency room.

Wallen reportedly stated to Johnson that he'd eaten some mushrooms while out in the woods. When en route to the hospital Wallen also allegedly stated that he'd gotten the Jeep Wrangler at Jackson motors in Rogersville.

A computer check revealed the the Jeep belongs to Todd Biggs of Rogersville.

Biggs was contacted and stated that he left the Jeep at Jackson Motors Wednesday evening to get some work done the next day, and he'd left the keys in the console.

Biggs also stated that he wanted to press charges against the person who took his vehicle.

Upon their arrival at the hospital Wallen was advised by Johnson he would be going to jail instead of the E.R.

Wallen allegedly resisted Johnson while he was being handcuffed.

He was charged with theft over $10,000 and resisting arrest. As of Wednesday Wallen was being held int he Hawkins County Jail with no bond set pending arraignment scheduled for Monday morning.