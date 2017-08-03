Dad allegedly threatened to behead teen because she wouldn't mind

On July 28, Kingsport Police Department Detective Will Mullins responded to the home of Michael Joseph Howell, 45, 1000 University Boulevard Apt. A6, on a referral from the Department of Children’s Services.

The original complaint as reported to the DCS was that Howell had allegedly held a knife to his daughter’s throat while she was visiting him a month earlier.

As of July 28, the daughter was staying with her family in West Virginia.

When Mullins and the DCS investigator arrived at Howell’s home the afternoon of July 28, he reportedly stated that he knew why they were there.

“Mr. Howell admitted to us that his daughter will not mind what she is told,” Mullins stated in the warrant affidavit. “(Howell) said, ‘I had a knife holding it at about shoulder level, and I told her I would take her head off.’ Mr. Howell stated that he had reached his limit with his daughter’s behavior.”

Upon being arrested, Howell allegedly gave Mullins a statement admitting to threatening his daughter with a knife.

Aggravated assault is a Class C felony punishable by 3-6 years.

When Howell was arraigned Monday, his bond was set at $1,000 and he was released from the Hawkins County Jail. A Sept. 5 preliminary hearing was scheduled.