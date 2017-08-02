Kingsport robberies escalate to carjacking, kidnapping

The incidents began shortly before 11 a.m. Approximately three hours later, Kingsport police were still gathering information, with KPD Public Information Officer Tom Patton saying additional details would be released later this afternoon.

Investigation of the initial incidents appeared to be centered around Hardee's and Hampton Inn, located just off Interstate 26. Patton says the suspect, who has yet to be identified publicly, conducted a "series of robberies involving threats of a firearm." Police say the events then escalated into a carjacking and kidnapping.

Patton says the suspect was apprehended near John B. Dennis Hwy. and Fort Henry Drive, where he abandoned the vehicle and spurred a brief foot chase. The condition of any victims in the incidents was not specified.

