Cop imposter tries to extort Kingsport restaurant

Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office

July 29

A deputy was called to the jail lobby to deal with an intoxicated man who could “barely stand” and was cursing corrections officers. No potential reason was listed for his actions, but he was booked into the facility for drunkenness.

July 30

Residents of Pleasant Grove Road reported an angry man outside their house issuing threats. A responding deputy observed the suspect watering the lawn with a hose, but when questioned, the man claimed he was “making a zip line.” He also had dilated pupils and was “jittery.” For his behavior against the complainants, he was arrested for assault.

Kingsport Police Department

July 29

Though a woman told her husband she was out with a female friend, he tracked her to a city motel. When texted about her location, she replied that a man was holding her against her will in a rented room. He then dialed 911. When officers arrived, the other man denied any kidnapping, and interviews were conducted with a clerk. The collected statements, along with a review of surveillance video, revealed the woman coming and going from the room as she pleased — and without “any kind of duress.” No charges were immediately issued for the erroneous kidnapping claim. However, the woman had driven to the motel on a suspended license, netting a citation.

July 30

According to an affidavit in Hawkins County court, a juvenile called Kingsport police to a home on Watterson Street. He said that his father threw their cat against a refrigerator, intentionally trying to hurt it, and then took issue with being asked why he had done so. While the boy secretly recorded him, the man chased his son and tried to hit him with a board, boasting that the police would believe his account of events over his son’s. Officers arrived, reviewed evidence and found the suspect intoxicated and belligerent. He was arrested for attempted aggravated child abuse.

July 31

Three people were processed and released on misdemeanor citations from July 21. That’s when officers found 28 dogs inside their home on Tranbarger Drive. Though the animals appeared to be in overall good health, the home was “very deplorable” with high ammonia levels, creating a toxic environment. All the dogs were all surrendered to the care of animal control, while the residents were charged with animal cruelty.

A man claiming to be a deputy called an eatery in the Fort Henry Mall, relaying to an employee that their manager had been pulled over. He demanded $350 from the register to let her go, then agreed to meet in the parking lot for the exchange. The worker took a janitor with her outside. They found the suspected caller waiting, but upon seeing two people instead of one, he said he “had to get something” from his car. He then fled. The manager, found by police safe and sound, had no information on a possible suspect. The case was passed along to the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office.