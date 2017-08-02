Burglary suspect Tasered twice in victim's home

Around 1:35 a.m. Sunday, several HCSO deputies responded to the residence at 1235 Christians Bend Road south of Church Hill on a complaint of someone being inside the residence while the owners were absent.

When Deputy Michael Godsey arrived he knocked on the door, which was answered by Samantha Elizabeth Morrison, 24, of Jonesborough.

Morrison reportedly stated she was the only person there, but when Godsey searched the house, he discovered a man later identified as Timothy Dillion Neumann, 28, 211 Oak St., Surgoinsville, hiding in a bedroom.

“While attempting to open the (bedroom) door, a subject in the room pushed the door back towards me,” Godsey stated in his report.

Godsey said he attempted for several minutes to talk Neumann out of the room, but was unsuccessful.

During that time, several other deputies arrived on the scene including Zandy Rimer, Sgt. Mike Allen and Sgt. Nathan Simpson.

They were eventually able to force the door open, at which time Godsey reportedly used his Taser when Neumann resisted.

Neumann reportedly broke the window and attempted to crawl out, cutting his head and arms in the process.

As deputies attempted to subdue Neumann, he allegedly kicked Allen in the chest.

Rimer then used her Taser on Neumann, and he was taken into custody.

After being treated for cuts at the Hawkins County Memorial Hospital emergency room, Neumann was booked into the Hawkins County Jail on charges including burglary, assault on an officer and resisting arrest.

At the time of his arrest, Neumann had an outstanding arrest warrant in Hawkins County for evading arrest, driving on a revoked license, resisting arrest and probation violation.

On Monday, he pleaded guilty to those charges and was sentenced to 60 days at 75 percent, as well as a year on probation, 96 hours of community service and $1,075 in fines and fees.

He was also arraigned on the new charges Monday, and a Sept. 13 preliminary hearing was scheduled.

Morrison was charged with burglary. As of Wednesday, she remained held in the Hawkins County Jail with no bond set pending a preliminary hearing set for Sept. 13.