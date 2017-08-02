Attempted murder charge dismissed after victim fails to show up in court

Taylor, 45, 115 Taylor Lane, Rogersville, was accused of shooting 28-year-old Tommy Kirk Albritton on the afternoon of July 8.

The Hawkins County Sheriff'’s Office never determined a motive for the alleged shooting.

Sheriff Ronnie Lawson told the Times-News that Albritton refused to cooperate with investigators from the outset of the investigation.

On July 8 around 3:35 p.m., the HCSO responded to 869 Thorps Chapel Road, Rogersville, in reference to a man lying on the front porch with multiple gunshot wounds.

Upon arrival at the scene, deputies found Albritton, 113 Bert Price Road, Rogersville, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to his left side.

During the course of the investigation, police reportedly learned that Albritton was previously at Taylor’s residence when an altercation between the two occurred.

Albritton was flown via Wings Air Rescue to Holston Valley Medical Center, and although he was initially listed in serious condition, he was subsequently treated and released.

HCSO Detective Ken Sturgill stated in the warrant affidavit that during his investigation he spoke to a witness who stated that Taylor admitted to shooting Albritton.

Sturgill said the witness also indicted that Taylor had admittedly disposed of the weapon, and that witness would be willing to testify.

But without Albritton in court to testify Monday, Third Judicial District Attorney General Dan Armstrong said there was no alternative but to dismiss the first-degree attempted murder charge against Taylor.

Armstrong said he could present the charge to a grand jury anyway, but there is no point in doing so without Albritton's testimony.

Albritton has multiple charges pending in Sessions Court including driving on a revoked license and possession of drug paraphernalia, for which he is scheduled to appear Aug. 7.

Another case was created Monday in Sessions Court charging him with theft and criminal trespass.