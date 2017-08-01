Video: Woman tries to steal $1K dollhouse from Kingsport business

According to a press release from the Kingsport Police Department:

"On June 27, 2017 at approximately 11:00 a.m., a white female adult suspect unlawfully entered an unlocked storage warehouse owned by Action Rental, located at 1824 Ryder Drive in Kingsport. Once inside, the woman picked up a large dollhouse and carried it out of the warehouse.

"She then tried to steal the dollhouse by attempting to place it in the trunk of her vehicle. When it would not fit in the trunk, she attempted to put it in the back seat area. When it would not fit there either, she ultimately abandoned her loot and drove away."

Police say the suspect, pictured in surveillance images, appears to have been driving a black Oldsmobile Alero or similarly styled 4-door mid-sized sedan. Anyone with information on her identity is asked to call KPD detectives at (423) 229-9429 or Central Dispatch at (423) 246-9111.