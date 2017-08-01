Meth trafficking ring allegedly sold a kilo or more in Hawkins every week

The case was launched by the Hawkins County Sheriff's Office in October 2015.

Sheriff Ronnie Lawson said he knows this case has had a major impact in Hawkins County because the price of meth has doubled since the roundup.

No suspects in this case were street-level dealers, Lawson said. At a minimum, they supplied the street-level dealers with meth that was imported into Hawkins County from Georgia.

On Tuesday, the U.S. District Court in Greeneville released the identities of 18 people who were rounded up on July 19 on federal meth trafficking sealed indictment warrants.

All 18 are charged with conspiracy to distribute 50 grams or more of meth.

Lawson told the Times-News on Tuesday that his Narcotics Unit was investigating meth coming into Hawkins County in 2015 when they received information that a large quantity was coming from Georgia.

"I called the FBI and asked for their assistance in this case, which they gladly came and helped," Lawson said. "They started this investigation, which led to my narcotics officers, the FBI and the Third Judicial Drug Task Force into the state of Georgia, where they made all these cases. This was a huge operation, probably the biggest to hit Hawkins County, because there was around a kilo or more coming into Hawkins County every week."

Lawson added, "This is probably one of the largest, if not the largest, multi-agency drug roundups in the history of Hawkins County."

The ringleader of the Georgia operation was identified as David Byron Jones, 60, of Chatsworth, Ga., while the Hawkins County ringleader was identified as Jonathan Delph, 50, of Rogersville.

Others indicted include Clay Seals Jr., 50, of Surgoinsville; Stephanie Bailey, 49, of Church Hill; Donna Strong, 53, aka Donna Dunbar, of Surgoinsville; Curtis Carpenter, 42, of Whitesburg, Tennessee; Jerry Robinette, 49, of Rogersville; Edward Smith, 51, of Rogersville; Tyler Delph, 24, of Rogersville; Scottie Delph, 48, of Rogersville; James Michael Whitaker, 54, of Rogersville; Paul Bledsoe Jr., 43, of Morristown; William "Bump" West, 57, of Rogersville; Frankie Benton, 33, of Hawkins County; James Dwayne Byington, 49, of Rogersville; Leonard Brad Eidson, 42, of Bulls Gap; Phillip "Burger" Burton, 48, of Rogersville; and Toby Jones, 39, of Chatsworth, Ga.

“These are not your street-level dealers, "Lawson said. "These people were putting out a huge volume of meth in our communities. These people are supplying the street-level dealers. This roundup hit a major lick in Hawkins County because the price of meth in Hawkins County almost doubled per ounce. The supply has dwindled."

Lawson added, "This has been a long, extensive investigation. These major investigations take a long time, and this has been a long time coming. A lot of man hours and a lot of time have been put into this case."

Carpenter, Robinette, Smith, Burton, Tyler Delph and Seals were also each charged with one count of possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug-trafficking crime. The indictment also includes charges related to the distribution and possession with the intent to distribute meth, as well as the unlawful possession of firearms.

If convicted of the meth conspiracy charge, each defendant faces a minimum mandatory prison term of at least 10 years and up to life, at least five years of supervised release, a fine of up to $10 million and property forfeiture.

The penalty for the firearm charges returned against Carpenter, Robinette, Smith, Burton, Tyler Delph and Seals is a minimum mandatory term of at least five years and up to life in prison, which must be served consecutively to any other prison term imposed.

Other participants in the investigation were the Hamblen County Sheriff’s Department, Tennessee Highway Patrol, Tennessee National Guard Counterdrug Task Force, Conasauga (Georgia) Safe Streets Task Force, U.S. Marshals Service and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

Assistant U.S. Attorney J. Christian Lampe will represent the United States.