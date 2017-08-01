Hawkins murder defendant gets life in federal prison for possession of ammunition

Darries Leon “Darryl” Jackson, 58, who has an extensive felony record in Florida and Tennessee, was convicted of possession of ammunition by a convicted felon following a three-day trial this past April in U.S. District Court in Greeneville.

On Monday, Jackson was sentence to life in prison on that conviction by U.S. District Judge J. Ronnie Greer. There is no parole in the federal system.

That ammunition possession charge stemmed directly from two 2014 shootings with which Jackson is charged in Hawkins and Hamblen counties.

Jackson was initially charged with attempted first-degree murder, aggravated child endangerment and reckless endangerment in connection with the Oct. 26, 2014 early morning shooting of his girlfriend, Kathy Ramos at her Morristown home.

Police believe Ramos had been attempting to end her romantic relationship with Jackson, who was married.

Jackson was also the only suspect in the Oct. 25, 2014 late night fatal shooting of Ramos’ mother, Bennie E. Bowlin, 62, at her Tuggle Hill Road residence near Rogersville.

He was indicted in 2015 on a charge of first-degree murder by a Hawkins County grand jury. The trial on that charge is scheduled for April 12, 2018.

Ramos allegedly gave police a statement that Jackson had threatened to kill her, her mother and her child.

On Oct. 25, 2014, shortly before midnight, Hawkins County deputies responded to a disturbance complaint at 803 Tuggle Hill Road.

They found Bowlin dead on her kitchen floor with a gunshot wound to the face.

Ramos was in bed with her 2-year-old daughter in their Morristown apartment when she was allegedly shot in the leg by Jackson on Oct. 26 around 1:25 a.m.

Jackson was indicted in federal court on the ammunition charge in December of 2015.