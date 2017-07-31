Kingsport serial stalker nets new charge

Over the past three years, the Kingsport Police Police Department has issued multiple warnings on Albert Joseph Toronjo, 66, and his systematic stalking of the elderly or recently widowed. According to a press release, Toronjo was released from jail 11 days ago.

On Monday, Kingsport police placed a new charge of aggravated stalking against Toronjo, address listed as 921 Elizabeth St. He is now back in the Sullivan County jail in Blountville and awaiting arraignment.

Toronjo's latest arrest stems from a series of unsolicited phone calls to a 62-year-old Kingsport woman. According to KPD Public Information Officer Tom Patton, the first occurred on July 25. Toronjo reportedly identified himself as "Al," asked if she played cards and complimented her on her personality. He also allegedly inquired if her husband was alive.

Three days later, he reportedly called the woman back, but hung up when she said she was calling police. On Monday Toronjo was interviewed by KPD detectives and initially denied making the calls. When shown a photograph of her phone that displayed his number as an incoming call, he allegedly stated he had thrown away his phone to destroy any possible evidence against him.

Patton adds that over the past week, at least four additional complaints have been filed against Toronjo. Those cases remain under investigation with additional charges pending.

"Area citizens are encouraged to familiarize themselves with his photograph and method of operation which typically centers around repeated unsolicited contact, either in person or via telephone," Patton said.

In May of 2014, Toronjo was charged with two counts of stalking. According to affidavits filed in Kingsport court, Toronjo repeatedly made unwelcome visits to the homes of city women and ignored law enforcement instruction to cease his actions.

Police noted that Toronjo had also posed as a handyman looking for work, dispensing flyers and going door-to-door. Complaints against Toronjo included incidents where he was apparently driving through neighborhoods and making contact with women who were working outside. Toronjo was alleged to quickly turn socially aggressive and make sexual innuendos without provocation.

Sullivan County Assistant District Attorney Gene Perrin told the Times-News that approximately 100 victims were ultimately identified, but the statute of limitations had expired in many cases. In September of 2014, Toronjo entered guilty pleas to a variety of misdemeanor charges, with all of them being related to the harassment of females in Sullivan County.

Toronjo was released from jail approximately 16 months later, in January of 2016. Within two weeks, the KPD was alerting the public that he "may already be up to his old antics." One of his prior victims filed a report regarding him unlawfully being on her property, which violated his probation and netted charges of criminal trespassing.

On Monday, Kingsport police encouraged anyone who has recently had repeated, unsolicited contact with Toronjo to call the department at (423) 229-9429.