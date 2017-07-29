Rescuers from four counties respond when man falls from Hawkins bridge

Nicholas Cullen Bryan, 36, Waterford, Calif., reportedly landed on the ground below the bridge on Rt. 66-S, and not in the Holston River as initially suspected. At the time, however, police didn’t know if he’d fallen in the the river.

Bryan was arrested thenext morning in Rogersville and charged with disorderly conduct.

Around 11:45 p.m. the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a male sitting on the side of Hugh B. Day Bridge, which doesn’t have much room for pedestrian traffic.

HCSO Chief Deputy Tony Allen said a deputy arrived at the bridge, at which time the man, later identified as Bryan, rolled backwards off the bridge when he saw the patrol unit approaching.

“At this time, the deputy attempted to spot the male in the water and called for Rescue,” Allen said. “Hawkins County Rescue, Church Hill Rescue, Hancock County Rescue, Bean Station Rescue, Greene County Rescue, Persia Fire Department and Hawkins County Sheriff's Office conducted a search throughout the night on land and in water.”

The rescuers continued dragging the river and searching for Bryan until about 7 a.m. Friday.

Shortly after 7 a.m. police observed a suspicious male walking on Man Street in Rogersville. Upon stopping the man and talking to him they determined it was the man who had jumped off the bridge.

Bryan provided police an ID with a California address.

Allen said it is unknown how long Bryan has been in Hawkins County or why he is in Hawkins County.

Attorney General’s office was contacted, and it was determined that probable cause had been established to charge Bryan with disorderly conduct.

“During the investigation Bryan would not provided any information on why he jumped off the bridge,” Allen said.

As of Saturday Bryan remained held in the Hawkins County Jail on $750 bond pending arraignment Monday in Hawkins County Sessions Court.