HCSO raises $145k in drug-seized vehicle auction, including $29k for Corvette

ROGERSVILLE — Time will tell whether they were bargains or lemons, but the 57 vehicles seized from drug dealers that were auctioned off by the Hawkins County Sheriff's Office Saturday raised $145,680 that will be used to battle drug dealers in the county.

That's more than twice the $66,945 raised at last year's HCSO seized vehicle public auction, which was headlined fairly clean 1966 Chevelle that sold for $11,000.

There was quite a bit more buzz about this years auction thanks to several premium items on the block including two Harley Davidson motorcycles, two 1973 Ford Pinto dragsters, two 1964 Ford Falcons, a 1964 Impala, and the show stopper - a 2013 Corvette that was seized almost new with less than 14,000 miles on the odometer.

The Corvette was the headliner, and was the last passenger vehicle to come up for bid.

Sheriff Ronnie Lawson had receive an early offer of $28,500 for the Corvette which currently Blue Books around $40,000, and not many people expected it to sell for less than $30,000.

The bidding started at $25,000, and increased to $29,000 fairly quickly, but didn't get any higher.

A 2005 Harley Davidson with 42,698 miles that started right up brought in $6,750, while a 1999 Harley that they couldn't get to fire sold for $2,500.

They didn't start the 1973 Pinto "Gapp & Roush" dragster for the crowd because it's a complicated process, but the sheriff's office did guarantee it had been started this past weekend.

Failure to start the dragster for the crowd may have affected the bid levels, however, as the “Gapp & Roush" dragster only brought $3,800.

Although its twin red '73 Pinto did fire up, and sounded pretty good, it only brought $2,800.

The only classic Chevy on the block Saturday may have exceeded everyone's expectations. As the auctioneer said, with a paint job and a new set of wheels, the 1964 Impala is a brand new car.

It also started right up. Bidding on the 1964 Impala began at $3,500, and ended at $13,000

A powder blue 1964 Falcon with a clean body and a six cylinder motor didn't fire up brought in $4,500.

There was a bit of drama during the bidding on its sister, a red 1964 Ford Falcon with an eight cylinder motor that started briefly with the assistance of ether.

At the end there were two $7,500 bids, although the auctioneer had only seen one of them and declared a winner.

After an auction employee in the audience identified the second finalists, the two went head to head, raising their bids from $7,700, to $7,750, to the final bid of $7,800.

Sheriff Ronnie Lawson said all proceeds from Saturday's sale will go tot he HCSO "Drug Fund" which is used for the department's ongoing war on drugs.

"Their all drug seizures, and that's what it goes right back into," Lawson said. "It can't be used for anything else. It has to be used for drug enforcement. My narcotics Unit will be using it for their cases, like overtime, equipment, buy money for informants, and different things like that. This will be a huge boost for our war on drugs and our drug fund."

Overall there were 490 registered bidders, including about 200 who registered early this past week.