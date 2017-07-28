Church burglar caused $525 in damage to steal hot dogs and hamburgers

Late Monday night, HCSO Deputy Stephen Williams responded to a burglary complaint at the Mount Carmel Freewill Baptist Church located at 3711 Beech Creek Road.

Church member Callie Ward told Williams she stopped by the church that night to check on things and noticed that the side door of the fellowship hall was open.

Upon closer inspection, Ward saw that the screen was out of the window on the right side of the door and that the window was broken.

Ward observed that someone had taken a box of 48 hamburger patties and a box of 80 hot dogs from the freezer inside the church. Each of the boxes was valued at $25.

Damage to the the window was estimated at $300, damage to the door was $200, and damage to the screen was $25.

Ward said she had no idea who could have committed the burglary and theft, but it likely occurred between July 12 at midnight and late Monday.

Anyone with information about the burglary is asked to contact the HCSO at (423) 272-4848 or Hawkins County Central Dispatch at (423) 272-7121.