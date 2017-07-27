Fireworks feud nets arrest of mother and daughter

Kingsport Police Department

July 26

An officer found a man walking along Shipley Street with bloodstained shirt and pants, along with a wound to his lower back. He claimed it occurred at a nearby apartment when his girlfriend stabbed him, then handed over the knife she purportedly used. He was transported to the hospital and underwent surgery. When police visited the residence, the female claimed his injuries were self-inflicted, as he held the weapon against his stomach and then "ran into the door." A detective was contacted for further investigation.

Hawkins County Sheriff's Office

July 20

In response to vandalism at a Church Hill home, police found sand poured in a garage, nails placed in the driveway, and a note that read "Merry Christmas." The victim named a potential suspect, saying they have had a dispute over money.

July 22

A Rogersville resident hired a man to install a pool and build a deck, paying him more than $2,500 up front. After setting up the pool, which was installed incorrectly, he never returned.

Sullivan County Sheriff's Office

July 21

A Bluff City woman, 65, told police that her daughter had thrown coffee on her. The suspect, 45, confirmed an altercation, saying her mother hit her with a hairbrush. A witness could only add that they "stood up and went at it." Police could find no evidence of tossed coffee — the white carpet and mother's clothes were not stained — and were unable to determine a primary aggressor. No action was taken.

July 22

Two people called central dispatch on the manager of a Blountville convenience store, saying he had belligerently cursed them. Questioning of the employee revealed a different account: The male complainant previously served in the military, and since police officers get free fountain drinks, he wanted one, too. When advised that store policy was to provide drinks to only first responders, the man became "upset and rude." He also boasted how he "killed 71 people in the military ... does not think it is fair that he does not get a free drink." The deputy explained to each party how they could pursue private prosecution.

July 23

A deputy arrived at a disturbance in Bloomingdale to find several people in the road, yelling and threatening residents who were shooting fireworks in their yard. When the officer told everyone to "break it up and go home," a female in the street replied, "I'm not driving you (expletive), so you can't do (expletive)!" Both she and her daughter, age 20, continued to ignore police commands and issued additional threats to their neighbors, spurring both their arrests for disorderly conduct. When asked why they had caused a scene, they said they had a "child with complications" who was disturbed by the explosions.