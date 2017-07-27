Biker receives 'severe road rash' and felony charge after wreck ends chase

Jacob Daniel Chatman, 22, 1429 Route 93, was among three speeding bikers being sought by the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office Friday afternoon.

A BOLO was issued for the three bikes, after which CHPD Detective Ethan Mays reportedly spotted the three motorcycles shortly after 1 p.m. traveling east on Highway 11-W at the South Central Avenue intersection.

One of the bikers was later identified as Jordon Scott McDavid, 23, of Kingsport who allegedly sped away at a high rate of speed with a second unidentified biker after they spotted Mays.

“I had not activated my blue lights or sirens in attempt to stop any of them,” Mays said. “Upon approaching the Silver Lake intersection, I could see the first motorcycle use the emergency lane and pass through the intersection while a red light was being displayed, while the second motorcycle turned right onto Silver Lake Road. The third motorcycle (driven by Chatman) was in the right-hand lane about 30-40 yards from the Silver Lake intersection stopped in traffic for the red light.”

Mays said he observed that the third motorcycle motorcycle didn’t have a license plate, at which time he activated his blue lights and ordered Chatman to pull over via public address.

“Chatman initially did pull into that lane and stop,” Mays said. “He then accelerated to a high rate of speed and fled eastbound on Highway 11-W towards Mount Carmel. I activated my siren. My blue lights were already activated. Mr. Chatman fled eastbound and into the city limits of Mount Carmel.”

Mays added, “Due to his speed, combined with the heavy amount of traffic, I discontinued my attempts to stop him. I was notified shortly thereafter by Deputy (Kenny) Lunsford that the motorcycle that had fled my traffic stop had wrecked in Allandale.”

Chatman allegedly attempted to flee on foot after his crash in front of Pizza Hut, at which time he was apprehended by Lunsford.

Chatman was transported to the Holston Valley Medical Center. Mays said Chatman was treated for “severe road rash” and released.

Chatman was charged by Mays with felony evading arrest, reckless driving, no insurance, registration violation, improper passing and no motorcycle driver’s license.

During the cleanup of debris from Chatman’s accident, CHPD Officer Dustin Dean reportedly spotted McDavid back in Church Hill. That resulted in another high speed incident, which was reported in Thursday’s edition of the Times-News.

McDavid was allegedly spotted passing through Mount Carmel at 155 mph, and then he dumped his bike in front of Allandale Mansion attempting to make a U-turn, which was where he was arrested by HCSO Sgt. Scott Alley.

Mays said the third biker has not been identified. Chatman was arraigned Monday and released from the Hawkins County Jail on $2,500 bond. He is scheduled to appear in Sessions Court again on Aug. 28.