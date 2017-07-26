Man faces multiple charges after 155 mph motorcycle ride

Jordon Scott McDavid, 23, was allegedly observed by Church Hill Police Department Officer Dustin Dean traveling eastbound on Highway 11-W in excess of 100 mph around 2 p.m. Friday.

Moments later, Mount Carmel Police Department Detective Cody Bussell reported that the 2006 Honda CBR600 had just passed him eastbound on 11-W at 155 mph.

Hawkins County Sheriff's Office Sgt. Scott Alley was eastbound on 11-W near Allandale when he observed the motorcycle approaching him at a high rate of speed.

“As the motorcycle got closer, I activated my blue lights in an attempt to stop the motorcycle,” Alley stated in his report. “The motorcycle attempted to pass me and then attempted to make a sudden U-turn, at which time the driver lost control and laid the motorcycle down.”

McDavid was reportedly attempting to get back on the motorcycle in front of Allandale Mansion when he was taken into custody by Alley.

Alley charged McDavid with evading arrest by motorcycle, no insurance and driving without a motorcycle driver’s license.

Bussell charged McDavid with reckless driving, speeding, no insurance and no motorcycle driver’s license.

MCPD Officer Ernesto Rodriguez also cited McDavid into Mount Carmel Municipal Court for speeding, and he was also cited into Church Hill Municipal Court on various charges.

McDavid, 517 Fulton Ave., was held with no bond set over the weekend in the Hawkins County Jail.

He was arraigned Monday in Sessions Court on the non-municipal court charges, and his bond was set at $2,500. He will next appear in Sessions Court on Aug. 28.