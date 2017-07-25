Hawkins sheriff's auction features a variety of hot rods, sports cars and Harleys

ROGERSVILLE — At first glance it might appear that the Barrett-Jackson Auto Auction has come to Rogersville this coming Saturday morning, with several classic muscle cars, sports cars and two Harley Davidson motorcycles among the 60-65 vehicles going up on the block.

Actually it's the Hawkins County Sheriff's Office's second annual auction of vehicles seized from drug dealers.

Last year's auction drew hundreds, if not thousands, of potential buyers, with the main attraction being a 1966 Chevelle that ended up bringing $11,000.

This year's auction has several attractions, but the most expensive will likely be a 2013 Corvette that has only 14,000 miles on it that was seized during a July 2013 drug raid on a Texas couple who were renting the former Amen Chassis Shop west of Rogersville.

Sheriff Ronnie Lawson said he has already received an offer of $28,000 for the Corvette, which has a Blue Book value of $40,000.

Also up for auction are two 1964 Ford Falcons and two 1973 Ford Pinto dragsters, all of which were seized from the same drug dealer about six years ago. It took that long for the case to be adjudicated and the forfeitures approved, Lawson said.

There was an old magazine found in one of the Pinto dragsters that had the very Pinto being auctioned on the cover and featured in an article inside.

"He was a repeat offender, and he sold all kinds of drugs, morphine, pills," Lawson said. "He'd been in business for many, many years."

Lawson added, "They're all drug seizures. The Narcotics Unit did an awesome job, and this 2013 Corvette with 14,000 miles is in great shape. You can see the other vehicles, the old Chevrolets and Ford and the muscle cars and hot rods."

Other vehicles of interest being auctioned Saturday include a 1964 Chevy Impala, a 2002 Mercedes E320, a 1990 BMW, a 2005 Harley Davidson motorcycle, a 1999 Harley Davidson, a 1995 Ford Mustang and a 1987 Kenworth semi.

Lawson said he prefers public auctions over the online auction route that some governmental agencies use because it saves his staff the manpower hours of entering the seized vehicles online.

He said these vehicles were seized in Hawkins County, and the citizens of Hawkins County and other nearby counties should have first crack at bidding on them.

The auction starts at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the Justice Center in Rogersville.

All of the vehicles are parked in a row along the back of the parking lot parallel to Highway 11-W and available for public viewing.

There was a long line last year for potential buyers to register. That's why the sheriff is asking anyone interested in bidding to register early in the sheriff's office lobby all this week during business hours 8-4.

Registration begins at 8:30 a.m. Saturday.

For more information, call Gibson Auctions of Mount Carmel at (423) 502-1790 or the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office at (423) 272-4848.