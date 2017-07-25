Financial woes: KPD seeking information on theft crimes

All three cases have taken place since June. The Kingsport Police Department has identified two out of the three suspects but have been unable to locate them.

The first case happened on June 16 when a citizen from Germantown, Tennessee called KPD and reported someone was attempting to open credit cards in the area using her identity. Detectives obtained surveillance footage of two individuals attempting to open a credit card at Belk Department Store, located inside the Fort Henry Mall.

According to the release, the suspects attempted to open accounts at other stores including Target, Kohl's, Walmart and Verizon.

Photos of the suspects are included with this article. Police are seeking the identity of the two people and their location.

The next case occurred on June 26. A female suspect, later identified as Kimberly Reed, 37, 818 Oak Street Apt. 118, allegedly stole a wallet from an employee at Holston Valley Medical Center.

Reed is alleged to have taken a credit card from the wallet and used it several times. A warrant was taken out for her arrest and she is charged with identity theft, fraudulent use of a credit card, attempted theft over $1,000 and theft under $500.

KPD has been unsuccessful in their attempts to locate Reed. According to the release, she knows of the charges against her and is "actively avoiding arrest."

The last case took place on July 20. A male suspect, later identified as Daniel Roach, 30, 314 Glancy Lane NE, Port Charlotte, FL, allegedly tried to cash a check for $2,429 at an area bank. The check was made out to Roach from the account of a Nashville-based business, the release stated.

A clerk determined the check was not valid and counterfeit. When she refused to cash the check, according to the release, Roach left the scene.

A warrant was taken out for his arrest and charged him with criminal simulation and attempted theft over $1,000. Police have been unable to locate him.

Anyone with information on any of the suspects is asked to contact KPD detectives at 423-229-9429 or call Kingsport Central Dispatch at 423-246-9111.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously online at https://www.kingsporttn.gov/city-services/police-department/contact-us