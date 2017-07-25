Argument over motorcycle club election allegedly ends in gunshots

Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office Cpl. Ken Ferguson responded to a complaint of a fight with gunshots Saturday night at the former location of Adams Grocery on Route 31 north of Mooresburg.

Upon his arrival, Ferguson and other deputies reportedly found two .38 caliber bullets lying on the ground, as well as a pair of Oakley prescription glasses and two bullet holes in the storefront.

The alleged victim, Tina Michelle Flanigan of Surgoinsville, told deputies she became involved in a verbal argument with Bryan Kent Bradley, 53, 2887 Clinch Valley Road, Treadway, while she was a passenger on his 2003 Harley Davidson motorcycle.

"Ms. Flanigan stated she was in a verbal argument with Bryan Bradley over him not getting president of his motorcycle club," Ferguson stated in his report. "Then he stopped the motorcycle in front of Adams Grocery and grabbed her by the neck and threw her to the ground."

Flanigan claimed that Bradley then pulled out a revolver and shot at her approximately five times and then drove off, leaving her stranded.

Police said a passing motorist called police for her.

Shortly after 1 a.m. Sunday, Ferguson met Bradley at his home. Bradley reportedly gave consent to search the residence, at which time Ferguson located a black Smith and Wesson .357 and a box of ammo that matched the rounds located in front of Adams Grocery.

Bradley also reportedly admitted he owned a pair of Oakley glasses.

He was arraigned Monday in Hawkins County Sessions Court on one count of Class C felony aggravated assault. If convicted, he could face a 3-6 year sentence.

As of Monday afternoon, Bradley remained held in the Hawkins County Jail with no bond set.